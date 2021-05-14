Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Separately, Argus raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE SPH opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $916.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 468.9% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 477.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

