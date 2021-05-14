Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to “Buy”

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

SEAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,363 shares of company stock worth $2,154,370 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,755 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

