Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Down 5.4%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.33 and last traded at $29.50. 3,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 449,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NMM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $572.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.55 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth $3,093,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

