Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $547.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $1,217,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $2,429,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

