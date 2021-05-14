Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.02

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.02 and last traded at $45.02, with a volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.

OBNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 185,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,551 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 55,234 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 236,218 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

