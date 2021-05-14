Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Down to $35.27

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.27, but opened at $33.99. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 8.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.