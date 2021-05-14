Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 38,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 567,139 shares.The stock last traded at $78.95 and had previously closed at $77.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average is $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,733 shares of company stock worth $1,864,789. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 628,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth $1,812,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Popular by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 101,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

