Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Up 7%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 51,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,598,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VET. CIBC increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $242.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.09 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

