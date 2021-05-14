Brokerages Expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,776,000 after acquiring an additional 56,114 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after acquiring an additional 405,258 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,091,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDU opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

