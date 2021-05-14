Scotiabank Boosts Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to $44.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PWCDF. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

