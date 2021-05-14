Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $35.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2529 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

