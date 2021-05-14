SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 128.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.01.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.