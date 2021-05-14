Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 497,684 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,559,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 497,684 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $219,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,835,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 167,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 26,975 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.