PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.57% of PPG Industries worth $194,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 4,912.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $178.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $181.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

