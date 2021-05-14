Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Axcella Health were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 41,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. Axcella Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The company has a market cap of $125.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

