JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 27,439 Shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,439 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Aytu Biopharma worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,365,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,973,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Biopharma stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. On average, analysts expect that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AYTU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

