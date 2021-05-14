JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $63,000 Holdings in GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) by 263.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GWG were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GWG by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWGH opened at $6.80 on Friday. GWG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.05 million, a PE ratio of 56.67 and a beta of -0.14.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

