JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,104 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

BPY stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.52.

BPY has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.