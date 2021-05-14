American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 228.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $8.05 on Friday. American Realty Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

