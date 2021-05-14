Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) CEO Michael F. Barry Sells 15,000 Shares

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KWR opened at $232.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.33. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,096,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,928 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

