Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cellectis S.A.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cellectis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.14.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

CLLS stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $673.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cellectis by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

