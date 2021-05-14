Romain Kenneth G. St Sells 9,310 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of POOL stock opened at $435.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.80. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $212.63 and a 52 week high of $449.44.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pool by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.57.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.