Romain Kenneth G. St Sells 9,310 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $435.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.80. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $212.63 and a 52 week high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pool by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.57.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

