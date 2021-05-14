Rodney M. Smith Sells 18,657 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AMT opened at $244.00 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,522,000 after acquiring an additional 51,607 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 23,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,116,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.
See Also: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.