Rodney M. Smith Sells 18,657 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMT opened at $244.00 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,522,000 after acquiring an additional 51,607 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 23,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,116,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

