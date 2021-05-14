Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marriott International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $139.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.27. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

