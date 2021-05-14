Mark K. Cox Sells 64,127 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 227,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.