Mark K. Cox Sells 64,127 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 227,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on EMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
