Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CFO Sells $5,099,000.00 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE RVLV opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $59.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 579,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99,280 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,799 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVLV. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

