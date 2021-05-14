Insider Selling: CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Sells $9,414,334.00 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CVS opened at $84.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $87.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $171,279,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

