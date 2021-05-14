Carl H. Lindner III Sells 86,760 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $11,207,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AFG opened at $129.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.91. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFG. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $73,883,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

