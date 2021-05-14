Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Sells $18,587,874.72 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 211,034 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $18,587,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $3,574,248.96.

On Monday, May 10th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $1,251,558.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 82,953 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $7,894,637.01.

On Monday, May 3rd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 102,599 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $10,120,365.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $8,895,140.10.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 114,614 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $11,237,902.70.

On Monday, April 26th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $25,485,743.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average is $77.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,185,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

