Morgan Stanley Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $80.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.36.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $157.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.39 and its 200-day moving average is $148.89. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 963.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after buying an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $137,969,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after buying an additional 766,199 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

