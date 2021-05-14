BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Cut to $357.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $357.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC upped their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $316.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $308.78 on Monday. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $155.16 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,528,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,386 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,498,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in BeiGene by 888.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 131,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

