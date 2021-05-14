WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WCC. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.78.

NYSE:WCC opened at $107.92 on Monday. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $111.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,368. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

