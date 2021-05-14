Needham & Company LLC Boosts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $245.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $166.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.75 and a 200 day moving average of $170.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 414.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

