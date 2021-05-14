Benchmark Reiterates Hold Rating for Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $590.65 million, a P/E ratio of -30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

