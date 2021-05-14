Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $32.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $756.79 million, a PE ratio of 147.48 and a beta of 0.97. Arco Platform has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 12.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 597,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 64,497 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 1.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

