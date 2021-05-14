DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RWEOY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

