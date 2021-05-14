Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Raised to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCCAF. CIBC raised Sleep Country Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

