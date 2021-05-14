$77.85 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to post sales of $77.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.70 million and the highest is $78.00 million. Appian posted sales of $66.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $354.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $354.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $411.46 million, with estimates ranging from $404.40 million to $417.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 over the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Appian by 80.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 46.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.62. Appian has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.89 and a beta of 2.00.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.