Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IFP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Interfor to C$47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$34.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.40. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$7.93 and a 1 year high of C$38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

In other news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,200. Also, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,054,511.61.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

