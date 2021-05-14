$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will post $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.50.

WSO stock opened at $294.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco has a 1 year low of $150.09 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Watsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

