Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.69.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

NYSE CVNA opened at $223.87 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total transaction of $3,078,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,318,235.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 960,032 shares of company stock worth $265,650,843. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

