Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sutro Biopharma, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.35.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $868.31 million, a PE ratio of -209.22 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.