Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Minto Apartment in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$30.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

