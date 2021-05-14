Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectar Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

