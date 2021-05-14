Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37. Victrex has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

