Brokers Issue Forecasts for Masonite International Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Masonite International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.70. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOOR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $121.50 on Thursday. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $52.26 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.36.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. Also, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

