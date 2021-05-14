The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

Get The ExOne alerts:

XONE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $393.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The ExOne will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 351.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The ExOne by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 46,017 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The ExOne by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The ExOne by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.