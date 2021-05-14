Royal Bank of Canada Trims Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Target Price to $27.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WTSHF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

