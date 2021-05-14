Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRMLF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $35.75 to $38.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.53.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $24.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

