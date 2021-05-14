FY2022 EPS Estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Shares of INO opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $33.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $42,248.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,593.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,174 shares of company stock valued at $629,138 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

